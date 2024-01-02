02 January 2024

Aidan Fitzpatrick shines as Partick Thistle edge victory over Queen’s Park

By NewsChain Sport
02 January 2024

Partick Thistle bounced back to winning ways by beating Queen’s Park 3-2 in the cinch Championship.

Harry Milne converted Aidan Fitzpatrick’s cross after 27 minutes to open the scoring, but bottom-placed Queen’s Park quickly levelled through Ruari Paton’s close-range finish.

Fitzpatrick restored the home side’s lead straight after the break and Lewis Neilson’s header five minutes from time gave the home side some breathing space.

Parton scored his second from a delightful free-kick in the final minute, but third-placed Partick held on for a first win in three games.

