Aiden McGeady commits to Sunderland

Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady will spearhead another drive for promotion from League One after signing a new one-year contract, the Black Cats have announced.

The 35-year-old former Republic of Ireland international was a key figure in manager Lee Johnson’s team last season as the Wearside club suffered the misery of play-off semi-final defeat by Lincoln.

It emerged ahead of the second leg of that tie that McGeady had waived a clause in his existing deal which would trigger a new 12-month deal if he made one more appearance.

McGeady, who had been largely discarded by Johnson’s predecessor Phil Parkinson, told the club’s official website: “I’m pleased to have signed a new contract at the club and I’m looking forward to the new season.

“I’m happy at Sunderland and since returning to the team under Lee Johnson, I feel that my performances have shown that.

“We all know what the ambition is for next season and I’ve made no secret of the fact that I want to be part of the team that goes back up. My focus is to play and perform for Sunderland for as long as I can.”

Johnson added: “We are delighted to welcome Aiden back to the club. I have a strong relationship with him on a football level and I think he’s produced since we’ve come in.

“A player of his age has to produce and that’s why he’s here – to make other players better. I’ve not only been impressed by his output in terms of assists, but his buy-in to the philosophy and club identity.”