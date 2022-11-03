Aiden O’Brien and Julien Dacosta unlikely to make Shrewsbury’s clash with York
Shrewsbury’s Aiden O’Brien and Julien Dacosta look set to miss out once again in Saturday’s FA Cup first-round tie at home to York.
Forward O’Brien and defender Dacosta were both absent from the matchday squad for the 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw at Portsmouth last weekend after sustaining injuries, and were set for scans.
Definite absentees are Daniel Udoh and George Nurse as they continue their recoveries from knee surgery after ACL damage.
Steve Cotterill’s team are currently 14th in the third tier, while York, managed by ex-Shrewsbury boss John Askey, are 11th in the National League.
The Minstermen’s 2-0 loss to Southend last Saturday saw captain Lenell John-Lewis, a former Shrews player, come off in the first half with a calf issue.
