23 December 2023

Airdrie and Morton take a point each

By NewsChain Sport
23 December 2023

Airdrie and Morton played out a dull goalless draw in the teeming rain that did little to help either side.

In a 90 minutes featuring just two on-target shots, neither could lay a strong claim to deserving the three points.

The home side thought they had claims for a penalty when Lewis McGregor went down in the box late in the second half, but no decision came.

Morton head into Christmas in fifth, with their opponents two places lower in seventh.

