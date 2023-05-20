20 May 2023

Airdrie back in the Championship after penalty shoot-out win over Hamilton

By NewsChain Sport
Daniel Reilly missed from the spot as Airdrie sealed their spot in next season’s cinch Championship after a 6-5 penalty shootout victory over Hamilton.

Gabby McGill’s strike in time added-on meant an additional 30 minutes after Hamilton had overturned a 1-0 first-leg loss following goals from Connor Smith and substitute Jean-Pierre Tiehi.

Dylan McGowan headed off the bar for Hamilton in the first half of extra-time while Calum Gallagher later did likewise for Airdrie but the 2-1 score on the night and an aggregate of 2-2 meant penalties.

The first 11 spot-kicks were successful but Airdrie goalkeeper Josh Rae guessed correctly from Reilly’s effort, as the Diamonds secured promotion back to the second tier after a 10-year absence.

