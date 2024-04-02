02 April 2024

Airdrie break into top four with victory at Arbroath

02 April 2024

Airdrie moved into the cinch Championship top four after beating Arbroath 2-1 at Gayfield Park.

Callum Fordyce’s 72nd-minute header from a Charles Telfer corner broke the deadlock and Gabriel McGill struck nine minutes from time before Jay Bird’s free-kick cut the deficit.

The Championship’s bottom club made Airdrie work hard for victory, and Arbroath were left to rue Leighton McIntosh’s missed penalty just before half-time.

Airdrie’s Dean McMaster hit the bar early in the second half, and it looked like being a frustrating night for the Diamonds until Fordyce and McGill came up trumps.

