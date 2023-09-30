30 September 2023

Airdrie defeat leaves Morton rock bottom

30 September 2023

Morton slipped to the bottom of the Scottish Championship after a 1-0 home defeat to Airdrie extended their winless streak to six matches.

Home midfielder Robbie Muirhead curled an effort against the post in the 27th minute.

But Airdrie went ahead five minutes later when Lewis McGregor drilled home at the near post.

The visitors thought they had sealed the win with 14 minutes remaining, only for Calum Gallagher’s effort to be ruled out for offside.

