13 May 2023

Airdrie seal emphatic aggregate victory over Falkirk

By NewsChain Sport
13 May 2023

Gabby McGill scored the only goal as Airdrie rubber-stamped their place in the cinch Championship play-off final with an emphatic aggregate victory over Falkirk.

McGill struck three minutes before half-time in their semi-final second leg at the Falkirk Stadium, with the 1-0 win completing a 7-2 overall triumph.

Falkirk had a number of opportunities early on but a miracle turnaround always seemed unlikely and McGill tightened Airdrie’s grip on the tie when he pounced after a long throw.

Airdrie will now hope to clinch promotion at the third attempt after defeats in the previous two finals.

