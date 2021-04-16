Ajax's run to the 2021 KNVB Cup final

SportMen's SportFootballAjax's run to the 2021 KNVB Cup finalLoading...By NewsChain Sport16:57pm, Fri 16 Apr 2021 CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Look back on the goals scored by Ajax in their run to the 2021 KNVB Cup final. Sign up to our newsletterThanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Submitting...