Alan Browne decides to stay at Preston

Preston captain Alan Browne has ended speculation over his future by signing a three-and-a-half year deal with the Sky Bet Championship club.

The Republic of Ireland international was out of contract at Deepdale in the summer and had been linked with a move away.

But the 25-year-old midfielder’s new deal is set to see him bring up 10 years with the Lilywhites. He has made 273 appearances for the club.

“I have been here a long time and it is such a relief to get it over the line and have a few more years of me being at this fantastic club and hopefully we can make the next coming years successful,” Browne told the club website.

“It is time to take the next step with my career. I had different opinions from different people and I wanted to gather as many opinions as I possibly could. I felt that this was the right decision for me and hopefully I can progress with my own career, as well as with the football club.”

Manager Alex Neil added: “He has been an ever-present since I have been here and his will to win, what the club means to him, how long he has been there, he is the right guy to take that armband forward and I am delighted he has committed himself to doing that for the next few years.”