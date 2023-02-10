Alan Power hopes Kilmarnock can sort poor away form

Captain Alan Power hopes Kilmarnock have got to the bottom of their poor away form for the Scottish Cup fifth-round tie against Dundee United on Saturday.

Killie sit in ninth place in the cinch Premiership table, three points above bottom side United, but Derek McInnes’ side have failed to win away from home in the league this term with 11 defeats and two draws.

Kilmarnock were again disappointing when going down 3-1 to Livingston last weekend, days after beating the Terrors 1-0 at home.

Their last away win was against Hearts in the ViaPlay Cup last August, on their way to the semi-final where they lost 2-0 to Celtic at Hampden Park.

Ahead of the trip to Tannadice, 35-year-old Irish midfielder Power, in his second spell at Rugby Park, said: “It is hard to put our finger on it. We are all trying to come up with solutions, (hopefully) sooner rather than later.

“We are all looking in-depth, have had a meeting this week and we have gone through stuff looking to put things right.

“I think the last one (away win) was Hearts in the cup so we will be looking to do that again on Saturday.

“We owe it to the fans as well, who have been supporting us throughout, especially away from home, they come in their numbers and they will do again on Saturday so we will look to put in an away win for them.

“We need to make sure we are hard to beat, especially away from home. We didn’t give ourselves a great chance on Saturday, we conceded two early goals and from there it was an uphill battle.

“I am looking forward to it. We said at the start of the season that we wanted to be good in the cups as well and we have done that so far so it is another chance on Saturday.

“It would be lovely to take the fans back again. They fully deserve it for sticking with us this season.

“There has been ups and downs but another good cup run would be good for everyone at the club.

“We are under no illusions as to how tough it is going to be to get to another semi-final but we want to put our away form right as well so it will be a good chance on Saturday.”