Alan Sheehan among six players released by Northampton
Northampton have announced six out-of-contract players have not been offered new terms, with experienced defender Alan Sheehan among them.
Goalkeeper Steve Arnold, midfielder Mark Marshall and forwards Ricky Korboa, Matt Warburton and Ethan Johnston are the others departing.
Lloyd Jones, Ryan Watson and Scott Pollock have been offered new deals.
The Cobblers also said Morgan Roberts and Alex Jones had been invited to train with the squad in pre-season, and that they are awaiting a decision from Cian Bolger, who has an option in his contract.
Academy trio Max Dyche, Liam Cross and Josh Flanagan have been offered professional contracts.
Northampton were unable to avoid relegation in the 2020-21 campaign, finishing 22nd in the Sky Bet League One table.