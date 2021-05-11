Alan Sheehan among six players released by Northampton

Alan Sheehan, left, joined Northampton last October
Alan Sheehan, left, joined Northampton last October (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:56pm, Tue 11 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Northampton have announced six out-of-contract players have not been offered new terms, with experienced defender Alan Sheehan among them.

Goalkeeper Steve Arnold, midfielder Mark Marshall and forwards Ricky Korboa, Matt Warburton and Ethan Johnston are the others departing.

Lloyd Jones, Ryan Watson and Scott Pollock have been offered new deals.

The Cobblers also said Morgan Roberts and Alex Jones had been invited to train with the squad in pre-season, and that they are awaiting a decision from Cian Bolger, who has an option in his contract.

Academy trio Max Dyche, Liam Cross and Josh Flanagan have been offered professional contracts.

Northampton were unable to avoid relegation in the 2020-21 campaign, finishing 22nd in the Sky Bet League One table.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Northampton

PA