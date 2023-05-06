Albion face relegation play-off after finishing bottom of League Two
Albion will play Spartans in the cinch League Two play-off final after their last place finish was confirmed despite a home victory over champions Stirling.
Needing a win, Bonnyrigg Rovers to lose and an extremely unlikely-looking swing in goal difference to avoid 10th place, Albion won their match 2-0, with Joe Bevan and Charlie Reilly scoring in the second half.
Bonnyrigg, meanwhile, saw off Elgin 3-0 at New Dundas Park via a Kieran McGachie brace and a late Ross Gray effort, leapfrogging their opponents into eighth place as they sealed their safety.
In the pyramid play-off semi-final, Spartans beat Brechin 4-3 on penalties after a 3-2 loss at Glebe Park made it 3-3 on aggregate.
Annan held on to third place, and will play Dumbarton in the promotion play-off semi-finals, despite losing 2-1 at Stenhousemuir.
Matt Yates netted the winner for the hosts in stoppage time, his second goal of the game, with Tommy Goss scoring a penalty in between.
East Fife end up fourth, and will play League One’s ninth-placed finishers Clyde, after also being beaten, 1-0 at Forfar.
Matthew Aitken scored an 89th-minute goal for Forfar, who had Roberto Nditi sent off in the first half.
Dumbarton, already guaranteed to finish second, drew 1-1 at home with Stranraer, Edin Lynch equalising in the 28th minute, three minutes after Peter Grant’s own goal had put the away side in front.
