Aldershot and Yeovil share the spoils in relegation battle

Aldershot and Yeovil shared the spoils with a 1-1 draw in their Vanarama National League relegation battle.

Tyler Cordner gave Aldershot a 50th-minute lead, heading home Ollie Harfield corner.

Yeovil equalised after 65 minutes when Callum Harriott poked home from close range after smart work from Malachi Linton and Matt Worthington.

Jake Hutchinson missed a golden chance to secure Aldershot victory, sending a penalty over the crossbar three minutes from time after Tahv Campbell had been felled.

The draw leaves 20th placed Aldershot five points above Yeovil, who are 21st.

