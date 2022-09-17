17 September 2022

Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone

By NewsChain Sport
17 September 2022

Aldershot brushed aside Halifax 5-1 in their Vanarama National League match at the EBB Stadium for a second win in three games.

Defender Tyler Cordner headed the Shots in front from a corner, but Halifax were level in the 37th minute when Osayamen Osawe nodded in a cross from Kian Spence.

Aldershot, beaten at Notts County on Tuesday night, regained the lead five minutes before the break as Cordner flicked home his second from a deep cross by Ollie Harfield.

Ryan Glover ran through to make it 3-1 early in the second half before Justin Amaluzor fired in a fourth with 20 minutes left and Inih Effiong added a late penalty to cap a good afternoon for the Hampshire team.

