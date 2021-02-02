Aldershot come from behind to beat Barnet

Barnet’s winless National League run was extended to 14 games after a 2-1 loss to Aldershot

The hosts battled back from a goal down to return to winning ways after two successive defeats.

Following a goalless first half, Michael Petrasso opened the scoring for the visitors when heading home an Anthony Wordsworth cross in the 53rd minute.

His effort was then cancelled out by in the 61st minute by Jamie Sendles-White, who converted Toby Edser’s cross.

Aldershot’s victory was sealed in the 72nd minute when Mohamed Bettamer fired it into the bottom left corner from a free-kick.

