Aldershot edge Woking to end winless run

Aldershot ended a run of three games without a win with an eventful 3-2 victory at Woking.

Lorent Tolaj opened the scoring in the 26th minute as Woking were dispossessed trying to play out from the back, but the home side responded almost immediately as Rhys Browne bundled home the rebound after Tunji Akinola’s shot was saved.

Tolaj then turned provider for Tyler Frost to restore Aldershot’s lead and Jack Barham looked to have secured all three points when he made it 3-1 eight minutes from time.

Reece Grego-Cox pulled one back with a close-range header in the last minute of normal time but the visitors held on for the win despite having Joshua Stokes sent off for a second bookable offence in added time.

