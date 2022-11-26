Aldershot end losing run with victory over Southend
Aldershot ended a run of three consecutive Vanarama National League defeats with a 2-0 win over Southend at the EBB Stadium.
The hosts opened the scoring seven minutes before the break when the Shots forward line forced a mistake from the Southend defence and Justin Amaluzor was on hand to capitalise and roll into the bottom corner.
Aldershot could have doubled their advantage right before the break but Collin Andeng Ndi did well to stop Ody Alfa’s effort from outside the box.
The Shots had their second three minutes into the second period courtesy of Corey Jordan’s glancing header from Ollie Hartfield’s free-kick.
Southend searched for a route back into the contest but Wesley Fonguck’s curling effort was fantastically denied by Lucas Ashby-Hammond as Southend slipped to their second successive defeat.
