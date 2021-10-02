Aldershot game abandoned due to waterlogged pitch with Wrexham 2-0 up

Aldershot’s match against Wrexham was abandoned in the second half (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:39pm, Sat 02 Oct 2021
Wrexham were denied a chance of picking up three points after their game with Aldershot was abandoned in the 52nd minute due to a waterlogged pitch with the away side 2-0 up.

The visitors hit the front midway through the first period against lowly Aldershot when Jake Hyde hit the back of the net following a Jordan Davies flick on.

Captain Ben Tozer suffered a serious injury and was taken off on a stretcher just five minutes before half-time.

After a lengthy break, Wrexham doubled their advantage deep into first-half added time when Paul Mullin tucked away a penalty after Hyde was brought down in the box.

Seven minutes into the second half the game was brought to a halt when referee Sunny Gill found that the ball was not bouncing, and had no option but to abandon the match.

Soccer

