03 February 2024

Aldershot hit back to beat Halifax

By NewsChain Sport
03 February 2024

Aldershot staged a second-half fightback as they came from a goal down to beat Halifax 2-1 in the National League.

Goals from Lorent Tolaj and Kwame Thomas turned the game on its head.

Halifax took the lead through Max Wright’s 38th-minute opener into the top corner.

The visitors equalised four minutes into the second half when Tolaj converted Ryan Glover’s cross from close range.

And the comeback was completed by Thomas’ 69th-minute volley.

