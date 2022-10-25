25 October 2022

Aldershot leave it late to beat Yeovil

By NewsChain Sport
25 October 2022

Two late goals saw Aldershot make it back-to-back wins as they beat Yeovil 2-0.

The Shots scored twice in the final five minutes to move into 16th in the National League, while Yeovil still remain in the relegation zone.

Tommy Willard had a chance for Aldershot but Grant Smith made a good low save to deny him before Taye Ashby-Hammond was called into action at the other end to save Ewan Clark’s header.

Tyler Cordner came close for the Shots with a long-range effort narrowly going over the bar but Giles Phillips fired the visitors into the lead in the 85th minute, heading home a delivery from Ollie Harfield.

Aldershot then sealed the three points in the 90th minute when Willard slotted home after a good move involving Inih Effiong and Faysal Bettache.

