27 November 2021

Aldershot leave it late to snatch the winner at King’s Lynn

By NewsChain Sport
27 November 2021

Aldershot recorded their third successive National League victory as Alfy Whittingham’s late header secured a 1-0 triumph at struggling King’s Lynn.

Whittingham connected with a Corie Andrews cross to nod past Paul Jones in the 81st minute.

Michael Gyasi fired over soon after as the hosts – whose skipper Michael Clunan had seen a shot well tipped over by Mitch Walker in the third minute – failed to save themselves from yet another defeat.

The result makes it eight losses in a row for Ian Culverhouse’s men, who remain second-bottom, while Mark Molesley’s Aldershot move up from 20th to 18th.

