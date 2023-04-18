18 April 2023

Aldershot pull clear of danger with Wealdstone win

By NewsChain Sport
18 April 2023

Aldershot took a significant step towards Vanarama National League survival following a 1-0 victory over Wealdstone at Grosvenor Vale.

Tahvon Campbell struck the 67th-minute winner, finishing at the second attempt to move the Shots five points clear of the relegation zone with two games remaining.

On-loan Rochdale winger Campbell had earlier sent a header against the crossbar before condemning 14th-placed Wealdstone to a defeat which leaves them with just a single point from the last 21 available.

The hosts were denied a first-half opener when Olufela Olomola’s goal-bound effort was cleared off the line by Tyler Cordner.

