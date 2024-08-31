31 August 2024

Aldershot win seven-goal thriller against Maidenhead

By NewsChain Sport
31 August 2024

Aldershot thwarted Maidenhead in a Vanarama National League thriller as they triumphed 4-3 at the Recreation Ground.

James Henry’s half-volley fired Aldershot into a third-minute lead but that was quickly cancelled out when Tristan Abrahams struck for the visitors.

It stayed that way until 12 minutes into the second period when Kai Corbett put Olly Scott clear and Scott produced a brilliant run before finishing in style.

Back came Maidenhead, though, as Abrahams equalised for a second time, before goals during a nine-minute spell from Corbett and Hady Ghandour took Aldershot clear.

Kevin Lokko’s 78th-minute effort for Maidenhead ensured a tense finish, but Aldershot had done enough to secure maximum points.

