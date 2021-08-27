Aleksandar Mitrovic signs new five-year deal at Fulham
11:08am, Fri 27 Aug 2021
Aleksandar Mitrovic has signed a new five-year deal at Fulham
The 26-year-old striker has scored 56 goals in 135 games since arriving at Craven Cottage from Newcastle in 2018.
Mitrovic told the club’s official website: “It feels amazing. It’s been my home now for three or four years so I’m really happy to sign my contract for the next five years.
“I want to thank Tony Khan, and of course the owner and everyone at the club, for making me feel at home and showing how much they believe in me and how much they love me here, so I’m really happy.”