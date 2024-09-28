Aleksandar Pavlovic stunner earns Bayern Munich draw against Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich’s 100 per cent record this season ended with a 1-1 draw against reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Robert Andrich fired Leverkusen in front after 31 minutes at the Allianz Arena but Aleksandar Pavlovic levelled with a stunning effort eight minutes later.

Vincent Kompany’s Bayern dictated the pace for a lot of the game and Serge Gnabry twice hit the woodwork in quick succession but Leverkusen dug in.

RB Leipzig sit second in the table, two points behind Bayern, after a 4-0 victory over Augsburg.

Benjamin Sesko struck twice in the opening 15 minutes, while Lois Openda and Xavi Simons added further goals in the second half.

Heidenheim’s strong start to the season continued with a 2-0 victory away at Mainz in a game that finished 10 a side.

Marvin Pieringer put the visitors ahead after 15 minutes and Mainz were reduced to 10 men before the half-hour mark when Andreas Hanche-Olsen saw red.

Niklas Dorsch was also dismissed for Heidenheim with 10 minutes left, but Jan Schoppner added a second goal.

Elias Saad scored twice as St Pauli claimed a shock 3-0 away win at Freiburg, their first victory following promotion back to the Bundesliga.

Deniz Undav netted an stoppage-time equaliser for 10-man Stuttgart in their 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg, while Borussia Monchengladbach beat Union Berlin 1-0.

In Spain, Barcelona’s hopes of equalling their best start to a LaLiga season were crushed by a shock 4-2 loss against Osasuna.

Barca were looking to make it eight wins in a row under new boss Hansi Flick but the Catalans came a cropper in Pamplona, with Ante Budimir and Bryan Zaragoza netting for Osasuna in the opening half an hour.

Pau Victor pulled one back in the early stages of the second half, but Budimir added his second from the penalty spot before Abel Bretones rubbed salt in Barca’s wounds with a fourth ahead of a late solo effort from Lamine Yamal.

Elsewhere in LaLiga, Takefusa Kubo scored early and Orri Oskarsson netted a late double as Real Sociedad defeated Valencia 3-0, while Getafe were 2-0 winners over Alaves and Rayo Vallecano and Leganes drew 1-1.

In Serie A, Inter bounced back from defeat in the Milan derby last weekend with a 3-2 victory away at Udinese as Lautaro Martinez netted his first goals of the season.

The Argentinian had gone five games without a goal but he scored twice either side of half-time after Davide Frattesi’s first-minute opener was cancelled out by Christian Kabasele.

Lorenzo Lucca gave Udinese hope with a goal seven minutes from time, but Inter held on to register a third Serie A win of the season.

Leaders Juventus were comfortable 3-0 winners at Genoa thanks to two goals from Dusan Vlahovic, one from the penalty spot, and a late third from Francisco Conceicao.

Atalanta scored a late equaliser to claim a 1-1 draw with Bologna, who could not hold on after having Jhon Lucumi sent off.

In Ligue 1, Monaco dramatically drew level with Paris St Germain at the top of the table thanks to Lamine Camara’s stoppage-time winner against Montpellier.

Rabby Nzingoula put Montpellier ahead in the 16th minute but Folarin Balogun levelled before half-time and Tanguy Coulibaly was sent off before Camara’s late effort made it 2-1.

Jonathan David scored a hat-trick in Lille’s 3-0 win over Le Havre, while Anass Zaroury was sent off late on in Lens’ goalless draw with Nice.