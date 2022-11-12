Alex Fisher scores brace as Yeovil come from behind to beat Gateshead
Alex Fisher’s brace set Yeovil on their way to victory over fellow National League strugglers Gateshead.
Will Harris gave Gateshead a 25th-minute lead after being sent through by Lirak Hasani, but Fisher glanced in Anthony Georgiou’s free-kick to make it 1-1.
Fisher had a second disallowed for offside as it remained all square at the break.
But he doubled his and Yeovil’s tally early in the second half when he fired home after good work from the impressive Chiori Johnson.
Another glorious chance for a hat-trick went begging as Fisher fired over from a penalty before giving way to new signing Louis Britton.
Harris missed a golden chance to level and Kenton Richardson’s goal was disallowed before substitute Malachi Linton sealed Yeovil’s win and lifted them clear of the relegation zone.
