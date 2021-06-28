Alex Gilliead rejoins Bradford after leaving Scunthorpe
18:23pm, Mon 28 Jun 2021
Alex Gilliead has rejoined Bradford on a two-year deal after leaving Scunthorpe.
The 25-year-old winger spent the second half of the 2016-17 campaign on loan with the Bantams and returned the following season.
The former Newcastle youngster told the club’s website: “I am over the moon to be back here. I have spoken to the manager (Derek Adams) and the rest of the staff, and it is an exciting project which is being built.
“I have been here when we have been doing well, and when we have not really been doing so well, but this is a great club and I am looking forward to getting going again.”