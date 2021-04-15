Alex Hurst extends Port Vale contract
15:49pm, Thu 15 Apr 2021
Alex Hurst has signed a two-year contract extension at Port Vale
The 21-year-old former Bradford Park Avenue midfielder will now remain at Vale Park until 2023.
Hurst has enjoyed a breakthrough season for Vale, making 25 appearances in all competitions.
Manager Darrell Clarke told Vale’s official website: “We are delighted to see Alex commit his future to the club after a breakthrough season.
“We are very much looking forward to seeing Hursty continue his development.”