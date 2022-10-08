08 October 2022

Alex Hurst fires York to victory over struggling Torquay

By NewsChain Sport
08 October 2022

Alex Hurst’s second-half goal helped York beat rock-bottom Torquay 1-0.

Hurst picked up the ball on halfway in the 71st minute and ran clear before firing under Gulls keeper Mark Halstead.

The goal allowed City to make amends for their disappointing reverse in the midweek derby with Halifax.

Prior to Hurst’s strike, Lenell John-Lewis had gone close for York and Maziar Kouhyar hit the bar, while a number of smart stops from Ethan Ross denied the visitors, most notably Aaron Jarvis and Chinwike Okoli.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Death toll from petrol station blast in Ireland expected to rise beyond seven

news

Thailand mourns after 36 killed in attack on children’s nursery

world news

Ireland belongs to the Irish: woman confronts Kate during Belfast visit

news