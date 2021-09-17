Alex Iacovitti looks set to return for Ross County’s clash with Hearts
19:12pm, Fri 17 Sep 2021
Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti is set to return for the cinch Premiership clash with Hearts.
The centre-back was a late withdrawal from last weekend’s trip to Celtic Park because of illness.
Defenders Connor Randall (ankle) and Jake Vokins (foot) remain on the sidelines.
Hearts will make a late decision on Michael Smith.
The defender has gone off in his last two matches with a tight leg muscle.
Robbie Neilson has no other injury concerns.