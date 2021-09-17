Alex Iacovitti looks set to return for Ross County’s clash with Hearts

Ross County’s Alex Iacovitti is back from illness (Jeff Holmes/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
19:12pm, Fri 17 Sep 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti is set to return for the cinch Premiership clash with Hearts.

The centre-back was a late withdrawal from last weekend’s trip to Celtic Park because of illness.

Defenders Connor Randall (ankle) and Jake Vokins (foot) remain on the sidelines.

Hearts will make a late decision on Michael Smith.

The defender has gone off in his last two matches with a tight leg muscle.

Robbie Neilson has no other injury concerns.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

PA