Alex Lacey out of Hartlepool’s replay with Solihull due to dislocated shoulder
Hartlepool will be without Alex Lacey for the FA Cup replay with Solihull Moors.
The centre-half suffered a dislocated shoulder in the original tie, which finished in a 2-2 draw, and faces a spell on the sidelines.
Rollin Menayese and Jamie Sterry are still missing to add to manager Keith Curle’s defensive problems.
David Ferguson filled in at centre-back against Stevenage at the weekend on his return from injury and should be available again.
Solihull could be without Andrew Dallas, who scored in the first meeting between the sides.
The Scottish striker limped off against Halifax last week and missed Saturday’s defeat by Dagenham.
Defender Callum Howe is out with a knee injury.
The winners will host Sky Bet League Two side Harrogate in the second round.
