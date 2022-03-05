Alex Lacey snatches late point for Notts County against Yeovil
Alex Lacey headed an injury-time equaliser as play-off chasing Notts County snatched a last-gasp 1-1 draw at Yeovil in the Vanarama National League.
Lacey nodded home Matt Palmer’s floated free-kick to spare the Magpies a second successive defeat after Alex Bradley had opened the scoring at Meadow Lane.
Bradley caught Vitezslav Jaros off his line two minutes into the second half after a mix-up in the home defence.
County responded with Ruben Rodrigues forcing a good save from Grant Smith and Palmer hitting the bar direct from a corner but the Glovers looked set to hold on until Lacey had the final word.
