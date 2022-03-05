05 March 2022

Alex Lacey snatches late point for Notts County against Yeovil

By NewsChain Sport
05 March 2022

Alex Lacey headed an injury-time equaliser as play-off chasing Notts County snatched a last-gasp 1-1 draw at Yeovil in the Vanarama National League.

Lacey nodded home Matt Palmer’s floated free-kick to spare the Magpies a second successive defeat after Alex Bradley had opened the scoring at Meadow Lane.

Bradley caught Vitezslav Jaros off his line two minutes into the second half after a mix-up in the home defence.

County responded with Ruben Rodrigues forcing a good save from Grant Smith and Palmer hitting the bar direct from a corner but the Glovers looked set to hold on until Lacey had the final word.

