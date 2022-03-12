Alex Neil cheered by defensive progress at Sunderland

Alex Neil said Sunderland are giving themselves a platform to win promotion after their 2-0 win over bottom club Crewe.

The Black Cats were searching for inspiration for 84 minutes at the Stadium of Light, then Dan Neil scored a stunning goal, with fellow substitute Patrick Roberts adding a second four minutes later.

It was a frustrating watch for the home fans at times but Neil says that three clean sheets in the last four games is a sign of real progress.

“The one thing I paid attention to immediately here was that we’d conceded the most goals of anyone in the top half of this league,” Neil said.

“You ain’t going to get out of this league with that, it ain’t going to happen.

“We’ve fixed that in the main, and then we need to get the other side right as well.

“That’s 10 points out of 12 and ironically the two points we dropped, that was the game we performed best in – against Charlton.”

Neil also praised his third substitute Leon Dajaku, as the trio turned the tide in the Sky Bet League One contest.

Sunderland had just one shot on target in the first half but dominated both possession and territory.

“We were very dominant through the game. We didn’t create as much as we’d have liked, but if you look at he starting XI it was very aggressive,” Neil said.

“The game really altered when we brought the subs on.

“Patrick, playing off the front man, in between the spaces, was great. Dan Neil had an impact and Leon Dajaku was very direct. That’s why we’ve got a squad.

“Whether we win in the 89th minute or the first, we have to win.

“I thought we were the dominant team. They’ve had a couple of moments where the boy has hooked it over the top – and that’s disappointing from us.

“We had to be patient and I know what it’s like in the opposition dressing room, that’s the game plan but you know that after 60 minutes, you start making bad decisions, your legs tire, mentally you tire. Ultimately, it’s those little bits where we wanted to kick in.

“At this moment in time, the three points is the most important thing.

“We are definitely moving in the right direction, it’s three clean sheets in four games as well.”

Crewe boss David said: “We’ve had the three best chances of the game and been hit with a sucker-punch at the end.

“It’s the story of our season and where we are right now.

“I’ve told the lads they should be proud of their performance. It’s a cruel game.”

Artell also confirmed he has made changes to his backroom staff as his side try to beat relegation.

Kenny Lunt has moved to the position of player development manager, with Alex Morris stepping up to assistant boss and Lee Bell now the club’s Under-23s manager.