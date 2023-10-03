Alex Newby fires Altrincham to victory over Aldershot
Altrincham moved up to sixth in the National League table as they made it four straight wins with a 2-1 victory at home to Aldershot.
After a bright start from both sides, Alty took the lead in the 24th minute through Chris Conn-Clarke’s thumping shot into the bottom-left corner – his fourth goal in as many matches.
Aldershot’s response was immediate, but Ryan Glover’s effort came back off a post.
They were awarded a penalty with just under 20 minutes remaining and Cian Harries stepped up to equalise.
But the visitors’ joy was short-lived as Alty regained the lead five minutes later when Alex Newby found the bottom corner and that was how it stayed.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox