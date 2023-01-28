Alex Newby grabbed Colchester’s winner (John Walton/PA)
Alex Newby hits late winner as Colchester pull further clear of danger zone

Colchester’s fight to beat the drop from Sky Bet League Two took another step forward as they enjoyed a dramatic 2-1 win at relegation rivals Hartlepool.

An 88th-minute scrambled winner from Alex Newby earned the U’s a fifth win in eight games, while Pools stay third bottom.

The visitors bagged the opening goal on five minutes.

A long free-kick was pumped into the area by Arthur Reid and Pools failed to react. As the ball bounced around, centre-half Fiacre Kelleher thumped in from close range.

It was the Irishman’s second goal in as many games.

It was 30 minutes before Pools’ first effort on target as top scorer Josh Umerah turned and his low shot was saved by Kieran O’Hara in the Colchester goal.

Pools had a big chance when Mike Ndjoli’s low measured effort was pushed wide by O’Hara.

And from the following corner in the 83rd minute, they levelled when Pools kept the ball alive in the area and wing-back Jamie Sterry turned to pop home a low finish.

But with two minutes to go, Ben Killip saved twice in the six-yard area and substitute Newby managed to push the ball home.

