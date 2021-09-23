Alex Pattison could return for Harrogate’s League Two clash against Stevenage

Alex Pattison could be back in action for Harrogate (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)
20:10pm, Thu 23 Sep 2021
Alex Pattison could come back into contention for Harrogate’s League Two clash with Stevenage.

The midfielder is hoping to be fit in time to feature on Saturday after a head injury.

Sunderland loan winger Jack Diamond will be available again having served a one-match suspension.

Lewis Page will miss out due to a hamstring problem.

Ross Marshall should feature again as Stevenage bid to hit back from their 4-0 Carabao Cup loss to Forest Green.

Marshall stepped in for the suspended Terence Vancooten for the Gloucestershire trip and is likely to deputise again.

Stevenage will hope goalkeeper Sacha Bastien has shaken off the knock he picked up last week.

Goalkeeping coach Luke O’Reilly will be pressed into service on the bench again should Bastien fail to recover.

