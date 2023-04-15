15 April 2023

Alex Reid’s early goal enough for Latics to sink struggling Maidenhead

By NewsChain Sport
15 April 2023

Oldham climbed two places in the Vanarama National League table after a 1-0 victory over Maidenhead at Boundary Park.

Alex Reid fired the Latics into an early lead after just three minutes when he drilled the ball into the top corner.

The Magpies struggled to make an impact in search of an equaliser and could have fallen further behind in the second half when John Rooney went close with a free-kick.

It was a second consecutive victory for the Lactics, while Maidenhead have now gone five straight league games without a win.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Joe Biden to address parliament as Ireland visit ramps up

news

Death toll rises to five after building collapses in Marseille

world news

Nicola Sturgeon's husband released without charge amid ongoing police probe of SNP finances

news