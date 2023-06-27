27 June 2023

Alex Samuel extends Ross County stay

By NewsChain Sport
27 June 2023

Ross County forward Alex Samuel has signed a new two-year deal.

The 27-year-old has had an injury-hit two years with the Staggies after arriving from Wycombe but he headed his first goal for the club last month after returning from almost a year on the sidelines with a knee injury.

A club statement read: “He suffered an ACL injury which ruled him out for a large period of his time at the club but Alex returned from this and impressed in the second half of last season with his energetic performances coupled with his strength proving a real handful for defenders.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Kate praises centre providing safe environment for women and children

news

Nicola Bulley ‘could have started drowning within seconds of entering river’

news

Man in 40s dies at Glastonbury Festival after ‘medical incident’ at 4am

news