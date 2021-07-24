Alex Telles injury gives Manchester United cause for concern

Alex Telles could miss the start of the season with an ankle injury (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:05pm, Sat 24 Jul 2021
Manchester United defender Alex Telles could miss the start of the season after suffering an ankle injury.

The Brazilian left-back sustained the problem during the club’s training camp in Surrey this week and has returned home, missing Saturday’s friendly with QPR.

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who signed a new contract, said on the club’s official website: “Unfortunately, Alex slipped and he twisted his ankle so he’ll be out for a few weeks.

“We’re hoping that it’s not going to be too bad but he’ll be out for a little while.”

Telles looks set to miss next week’s friendlies against Brentford and Preston, with another warm-up match against Everton on 7 August.

United kick-off their Premier League campaign against Leeds seven days later.

