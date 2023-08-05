Alex Whitmore grabs late equaliser for AFC Fylde at Maidenhead
Alex Whitmore headed a late equaliser as AFC Fylde salvaged a 2-2 draw at Maidenhead on their return to the National League.
Last season’s National League North champions went behind in the 12th minute when Reece Smith nicked the ball off a defender and slotted home.
Maidenhead doubled their advantage seven minutes later as Emeka Obi diverted a cross into his own net.
Obi was denied at the other end with Craig Ross saving his close-range header before Fylde started their comeback in the 33rd minute courtesy of Nick Haughton.
Ashley Nathaniel-George hit the crossbar for Maidenhead, while Ross produced a brilliant close-range save to deny Jonathan Ustabasi.
After Connor Barrett was sent off for Fylde late on for a reckless tackle on Smith, the visitors levelled thanks to Whitmore’s header from a corner in added time and almost stole the points as Haughton’s effort came back off the crossbar.
