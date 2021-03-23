Alex Whittle wins it for Chesterfield at Aldershot

A football nestling in a net
A football nestling in a net (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
21:16pm, Tue 23 Mar 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Alex Whittle’s first-half effort proved the difference as Chesterfield won 1-0 at Aldershot

A Spireites counter-attack in the 27th minute saw Jack Clarke cross from the right and Whittle fire the ball beyond Mitch Walker.

The home side were thwarted by a fine Grant Smith save in first-half stoppage time as he kept out a volley from Toby Edser.

Chesterfield moved up a place to 10th in the Vanarama National League table, two points behind seventh-placed Bromley.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Aldershot

PA