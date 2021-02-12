Alfie Mawson back at Fulham after suffering knee injury
Bristol City’s on-loan defender Alfie Mawson has returned to Fulham after tearing a medial knee ligament.
The Robins have had better news on striker Chris Martin who has undergone surgery on his hamstring.
A statement on Bristol City’s website read: “Alfie Mawson suffered an impact injury in Wednesday’s Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round tie against Sheffield United that caused a medial ligament tear in his knee.
“The centre-back has returned to Fulham to assess the extent of the injury to his knee. Mawson had been out of action for 10 weeks earlier this season due to an injury to his opposite knee.
“Chris Martin has had successful surgery on his hamstring and started his rehabilitation that will take approximately 12 weeks.
“Everyone connected with the club wishes Alfie and Chris well in their recoveries.”