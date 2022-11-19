Alfie May back with a bang as Cheltenham see off Wycombe
Alfie May marked his return from injury with the only goal as Cheltenham secured a 1-0 home win over Wycombe.
Making his first League One start since October 1 due to an ankle injury, May cut inside after Dan Nlundulu’s pass and scored with the aid of a deflection off Nick Freeman in the 26th minute.
It was May’s fourth league strike of the season as he piled more misery on Wycombe, against whom he netted four times in a 5-5 draw last season.
There was little between the sides in the first half, with Josh Scowen seeing a shot blocked for Wycombe after Anis Mehmeti’s early run.
May sparked Cheltenham into life with a shot in the 13th minute that was blocked, with Liam Sercombe’s follow-up also charged down.
Wycombe’s David Wheeler sent a shot just past the left post five minutes later before May broke the deadlock.
Alfie Mawson saw a shot deflected inches wide for Wycombe in the 58th minute and only a last-ditch challenge from Charlie Raglan stopped Lewis Wing from levelling after Brandon Hanlan’s cross from the right as Cheltenham held out for their first win over Wanderers since 2013.
