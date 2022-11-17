17 November 2022

Alfie May hoping to return as Cheltenham take on Wycombe

By NewsChain Sport
17 November 2022

Cheltenham boss Wade Elliott will be hoping Alfie May is fit for the visit of Wycombe.

The striker has been struggling with an ankle problem and missed the 1-1 draw at Ipswich last weekend.

Teenage defender Caleb Taylor, on loan from West Brom, should be be available again following concussion protocols.

On-loan Wolves midfielder Taylor Perry, defender Grant Horton and Will Ferry (ankle) all continue their own recovery.

Wycombe will be without the suspended Alfie Mawson.

The defender picked up his fifth booking of the season at Forest Green and club captain Joe Jacobson could also miss out.

The Football Association is looking into Jacobson over alleged violent conduct which was missed by the officials at Forest Green.

Curtis Thompson (knee) has been out since February and is not ready to return for the Chairboys.

