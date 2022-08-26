26 August 2022

Alfredo Morelos misses out through suspension as Rangers host Ross County

26 August 2022

Alfredo Morelos is suspended for Rangers’ cinch Premiership game against Ross County at Ibrox on Saturday following his red card at Hibernian last week.

Glen Kamara misses out to protect a knee problem and youngster Alex Lowry is sidelined for a some weeks after being taken off on a stretcher in a Rangers B team game in midweek. Ben Davies, John Souttar  and Kemar Roofe remain out with unspecified injuries.

Filip Helander is still out with a foot problem and midfielder Ianis Hagi has been sidelined since January after suffering cruciate ligament damage.

County will be without both Ross Callachan and Jack Baldwin through suspension after they were both given retrospective red cards for challenges they made in last weekend’s victory over Kilmarnock.

Connor Randall misses out with a fractured bone in his leg.

William Akio remains on the sidelines following knee surgery.

