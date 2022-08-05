05 August 2022

Alfredo Morelos returns to Rangers squad before Kilmarnock clash

By NewsChain Sport
05 August 2022

Alfredo Morelos returns to the Rangers squad for the cinch Premiership game against Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Saturday.

The Colombia forward has fully recovered from a thigh injury which has kept him out since March last season and which required surgery.

Defender Filip Helander remains out with a foot problem and midfielder Ianis Hagi has been sidelined since January after suffering cruciate ligament damage.

Kilmarnock will have 20-year-old Jeriel Dorsett in their squad after signing the defender on loan from Reading.

Killie are hopeful that former Rangers winger Jordan Jones can brush off the minor injury that forced him to miss their opening draw with Dundee United but on-loan Gers defender Lewis Mayo cannot face his parent club.

Blair Alston is back in training after a calf injury but is still a bit behind fitness-wise. On-loan Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zach Hemmings faces two months out with a groin injury while Scott Robinson (heel) and Chris Stokes (hamstring) are still missing.

