Ali Al-Hamadi on target as AFC Wimbledon ease past 10-man Walsall
Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, Jack Currie and Ali Al-Hamadi all scored their first goals of the season as AFC Wimbledon won 3-1 at 10-man Walsall.
The visitors led inside six minutes as Stockport loanee Lemonheigh-Evans, making his first Dons start, rifled in a fierce 20-yard strike that Walsall keeper Owen Evans got a hand to but could not keep out.
Walsall almost levelled after 36 minutes but Isaac Hutchinson’s 25-yard free-kick struck the bar.
And they were a man down seconds later as Taylor Allen was sent off for catching Omar Bugiel’s leg with his studs.
Wimbledon wasted a golden chance 11 minutes after the break when Ryan Stirk handled Lemonheigh-Evans’ pull-back but home keeper Evans saved Armani Little’s tame penalty.
And the 10-man Saddlers equalised in the 58th minute as Draper smartly controlled Hutchinson’s cross before swivelling to fire into the bottom corner.
Parity lasted just three minutes before Al-Hamadi teed up Currie just inside the box to fire home via a slight deflection.
Al-Hamadi then made the points safe seven minutes from time, cutting inside to find the bottom corner from 18 yards.
