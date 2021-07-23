Ali Koiki agrees deal with Northampton
Northampton have announced the signing of Ali Koiki on a one-year contract.
The left-back started his career at Burnley and went out on loan to Swindon in 2019, where he made 15 appearances.
More recently he moved to Bristol Rovers in 2020, playing 13 times and scoring once.
Northampton manager Jon Brady told the club website: “He has an excellent attitude, he is in good shape physically and he has settled well into the group.
“It is important to have depth in the squad and to have competition, and Ali certainly brings that to the left-back position.
“His main priority is of course the defensive side of the game but he can also attack from full-back and that is important.
“He has experience of playing in both League 1 and League 2 and I know Ali is excited by the challenge of joining Northampton Town.”