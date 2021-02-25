Alisson Becker grateful for support following death of his father in Brazil

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has expressed his gratitude for the support he and his family have received following the death of his father.

It is understood 57-year-old Jose Agostinho Becker drowned after going for a swim on his property in Lavras do Sul in Brazil on Wednesday.

Alisson said in a post in both English and Portuguese on his official Twitter account: “I would like to thank everyone for the messages and tributes to my beloved father.

“Our family feels loved by everyone. May God bless each one’s life.”

Alisson’s club had earlier offered its condolences to the player and his family in a statement.

It said: “Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Alisson Becker’s father, Jose, in Brazil on Wednesday.

Alisson Becker (PA Wire)

“The thoughts of everybody at the club are with Alisson and the Becker family at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

“The club requests that the media respects the privacy of Alisson and his family during this time.”

Alisson’s team-mates Adrian and Virgil Van Dijk both took to Instagram to express their support, with the former writing: “We are all with you hermano.”

David De Gea, goalkeeper with arch-rivals Manchester United, posted a picture on Twitter of the two of them embracing after a game with the words: “We are all with you.”

Brazilian club Fluminense, where Alisson’s brother Muriel currently plays, said on Twitter: “Fluminense Football Club deeply regret the passing of Jose Agostinho Becker, father of goalkeepers Muriel and Alisson. We wish all strength to his friends and family.”

Liverpool’s next match is away to Sheffield United on Saturday.